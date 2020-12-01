MARSHALL, Texas-- The Marshall Police Department is looking for professional officers, or new hires, to join the team.
The Marshall Police Department will host a Civil Service written exam and physical abilities test for professional officers and recruits beginning at 9:00 a.m.
The test will be administered Saturday, December 5.
The registration deadline is Wednesday, December 2. To register, click here.
Applicants must be between 20 1/2 and 44 years old.
Requirements include a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver's license, and live within 30 minutes of the Marshall Police Department within 60 days of hire.
"Our goals are accomplished by hiring officers who will place community safety as the primary concern," said Police Chief Cliff Carruth. "From the officers on patrol to the Detectives working on cases; from the Chief to the newest rookie officer, the men and women of the Marshall Police Department are wholeheartedly committed to the goal of keeping our neighborhoods safe for our residents and visitors."