MARSHALL, Tx.--Marshall against violence is taking a stand against bullying
The teacher behind the initiative says after paying attention to school shootings across the nation that have in many cases been traced back to bullying. Demetria McFarland wants to make sure those tragedies won’t happen on her watch.
McFarland is adamant about scheduling interventions and just making sure to pay attention and communicate with those who are doing the bullying and those who are being bullied.
“I really feel like if we are proactive if the parents are monitoring the social media site, they can stop something happens maybe they can help before it becomes something bigger,” said McFarland.
In fact, on Saturday McFarland held an anti-bullying event dedicated to raising awareness about putting a stop to bullying in schools.