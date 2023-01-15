SHREVEPORT, La. - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will be celebrated this year on Monday, January 16.
Here are a few celebrations that will be happening around the ArkLaTex in honor of this national holiday.
Echoes of Civil Rights in Natchitoches with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
- Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame
- Jan. 14
- 2 p.m.
Echoes of Civil Rights in Natchitoches with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will occur on January 14th at 2:00 PM. This event will take place at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
Caddo Parish MLK Day of Service
- Morning Star Baptist Church
- 5340 Jewella Ave, Shreveport, LA 71109
- Jan. 15
- 2 p.m.
Sunday’s program will highlight the significant contributions of African Americans in Caddo Parish with Admiral Barry C. Black, 62nd Chaplain of the United States Senate serving as guest keynote speaker.
Our guest musical artist is none other than Grammy nominated, Stellar, Dove and NAACP Image Award winning, gospel singer and songwriter, Kim Burrell.
Our award recipients are as follows: Rev. Robert Hudson, Attorney Jacqueline Scott, Mr. Henry Price, Ms Erica Bryant, Ms LaToria Thomas, and Mr. Michael Murff.
Caddo Parish Public Schools Presentation
- RiverView Hall and Theater
- 600 Clyde Fant Parkway
- Jan. 16
- 3-6 p.m.
Monday’s event will be filled with a day of visual arts, music, and performances by students of Caddo Parish Public Schools.
This event will showcase and celebrate the talent of our students in Caddo Parish which allows our youth to gain experience in artistic expression, self-assurance and improve communication skills.
MLK Day of Celebration
- 660 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Natchitoches, LA 71457
- Jan. 16
- 10 a.m.
A prayer breakfast will take place at the MLK Recreation Center at 10:00 AM. Dr. Ail Harris, Jr. will be the keynote speaker for this occasion.
March for Justice & Peace
- Self Help Shopping Center, 400 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Natchitoches, LA 71457
- Jan. 16
- 11 a.m.
The breakfast will be followed by a March for Justice & Peace. Lineup for the march starts at 11:00 AM at the Ben Johnson Auditorium parking lot with the march commencing at 12:00 Noon. The march concludes at the Texas Street Triangle with an MLK Monument Dedication Ceremony. Corey Gipson, men’s basketball coach at the Northwestern State University, will address the gathered crowd.
Krewe of Harambee Hopes and Dreams Scholarship Breakfast
- 416 Travis St # 1500, Shreveport, LA 71101
- Jan. 16
- 8 a.m.
- $25
La. State Sentor Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address for the annual scholarship breakfast. Fields represents Louisiana's 14th District, is a former US Representative from Louisiana's 4th Congressional District and ran for governor of the state.
The krewe will recognize area high school seniors and will award scholarships. High school seniors submitted essays entitled "How I Made It Against All Odds" and awardees will become apart of the alumni of recipients, who are beneficiaries of the krewe's commitment to promote and support scholarship in the local area.
The breakfast will be held at the Petroleum Club downtown, starts at 8 am and tickets are $25. Tickets can be purchased via kreweofharambee.net, from any krewe member or at the door.
Krewe of Harambee MLK Day/Mardi Gras Parade
- Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
- Jan. 16
- 1 p.m.
The Krewe of Harambee Martin Luther King Jr. Day Mardi Gras Parade rolls at 1 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2023 beginning at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium and ends on Common Street at Milam in downtown Shreveport. Catch it live on KTBS.com and on KPXJ CW 21 at 1 p.m. It will also be streaming on your KTBS 3 Now connected devices.
Centenary College’s 2023 Dream Week
Centenary College students, faculty, and staff will celebrate the legacy and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the College’s 2023 Dream Week. The 2023 Dream Week theme is “The Time is Now: Expanding the Dream of Dr. Martin Luther King.
MLK Day Project
- MLK Community Garden
- 2414 Dr Martin Luther King Dr, Shreveport, LA 71107
- Jan. 16
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
The City of Shreveport will partner with Shreveport Green for our MLK Day project. The event will be held at the MLK community Garden on MLK Dr., at Legardy Street. They have a large ¾ acre garden that they farm and produce vegetables for the community and for of the Mobile Market. (Most of the MLK neighborhood is in a food desert; meaning there is not a fresh product market within a mile.)