Maud High School makes Texas history with Esports

MAUD, Texas - More than 500 high schools across Texas now offer an Esports course, and Maud High School officials say 'Game On!' It's the first year the school has offered an Esports course and it has already found success.
Last fall the Maud Esports team won the first ever Texas State Championship in Fortnite and they are currently the reigning champions.
This course focuses on computer components and teaching students how to deal with their emotions.
Maud Esports coach Braden Brown says "One of the things that we talk about, and we try to get over is don't harp on that mistake you made, get over it. Whatever you got to do as long as you're not being disrespectful to somebody else. If you need to just get up and go, take a deep breath. If you need to go splash some water on your face, get a drink, walk it off, shake it off, come back, and let's start from the beginning. So that's kind of the big thing that we're trying to do here, is don't be a sore loser."
The Cardinals have a chance to keep their title of Texas State Fortnite Champions on May 7. The top four teams with the most points will go to Arlington, Texas to compete. Maud High School has 1,100 more points than the fifth-place team.
To prepare for the state championship, students are practicing muscle memory to create fast twitch movements. Maud students study other teams' defenses and create game plans to combat other tactics.
Maud High School also competes in Apex Legends and made it to the playoffs last semester.