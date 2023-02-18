SHREVEPORT, La. - Today's honoree for the Black History Month celebration is a truly "phenomenal woman".
"On the Pulse of Morning" is the poem that Maya Angelou recited at Bill Clinton's first inauguration back on January 20, 1993.
Angelou grew up in Stamps, Arkansas. She is probably most famous for her autobiography, "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings", but Angelou was also a playwright, a dancer, and a Civil Rights activist.
Her poem, "On the Pulse of Morning" won a Grammy award in 1993 for best spoken word album.