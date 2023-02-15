SHREVEPORT, La.-The City of Shreveport and Mayor Tom Arceneaux are committed to cleaning up blight which can negatively contribute to the overall view of the city.

Upon recommendation by the Department of Property Standards, Mayor Arceneaux signed 35 demolition letters on Wednesday, February 8th.

“Blight, if allowed to stay, turns into more blight. As it spreads, crime spreads,” said Mayor Arceneaux.

“The issues are tied together, and that’s why my administration is taking a proactive approach that begins with these demolitions.”

In the Lakeside neighborhood on Portland Avenue, four properties are set to be demolished. 

Homeowner Tanya Bradley says tearing down the properties is the best course of action. 

"The homes that need to be demolished, I'm happy to know that they're going to take them down," said Bradley who has been living in the area for 15 years. 

Bradley says the neighborhood was once full of responsible homeowners, but over the years, her elderly neighbors have either passed away or been forced to leave their homes due to fires. The result is several run down properties becoming an eyesore for those living in the area. 

Bradley agrees with the Mayor's plan to tackle blight, but understands that sometimes life circumstances play a role in responsible homeownership.

She encourages anyone struggling to make use of programs designed to offer assistance with home upkeep: 

  • Paint Your Heart Out has given exterior facelifts to over 1,700 homes in 30 years. The homes are professionally painted by professional contractors. To learn more, call 318-673-7528 or stop by the office at 401 Texas Street Suite 329. Click here for an application. 
  • Caddo Community Action Agency's Weatherization Assistance Program helps provide insulation to sustain homes, insure them against harsh weather conditions, and reduce the impact of higher fuel costs to low-income families who reside in Caddo, Lincoln, and Rapides parishes.

    This program provides:

    - Weatherization
    - Home repairs and upgrades

    Weatherization activities may include installing insulation, caulking, installing storm windows, weather-stripping and other improvements to conserve energy. Click here to learn more. 

Next, Property Standards will ensure that those properties’ ownership has not changed.

If it hasn’t demolition will begin within 30 days.

Once demolished Property Standards will assess the costs involved, and the City will issue a lien against the property.

Property Standards has been instructed to take an aggressive approach when it comes to addressing blight by issuing citations and having violators appear in Environmental Court.

Here is a full list of the properties marked for demolition: 

4219 Youree Dr

214 Merrick St

148 Lister St

1313 Centenary Bl

4741 McDaniel Dr

3916 Mayfield St

4141 Ester St

3880 Doris St

4154 Melon St

4139 Henry St

7107 Burlingame Bl

2532 Merwin St

2550 Merwin St

3127 Dupont St

2750 W College St

3501 Darien St

3301 Judson St

2719 Anna St

1516 Myrtle St

1844 Poland St

936 Portland Av

1418 Portland Av

1700 Portland Av

1704 Portland Av

1828 St John St

1539 Arlington Av

2002 Talbot St

3271 Marjorie St

2166 Freddie St

1621 Martin L King Dr

1748 Midway St

1633 Oakdale St

1541 Belwood St

4017 Joplin Av

1327 Summers St

