SHREVEPORT, La.-The City of Shreveport and Mayor Tom Arceneaux are committed to cleaning up blight which can negatively contribute to the overall view of the city.
Upon recommendation by the Department of Property Standards, Mayor Arceneaux signed 35 demolition letters on Wednesday, February 8th.
“Blight, if allowed to stay, turns into more blight. As it spreads, crime spreads,” said Mayor Arceneaux.
“The issues are tied together, and that’s why my administration is taking a proactive approach that begins with these demolitions.”
In the Lakeside neighborhood on Portland Avenue, four properties are set to be demolished.
Homeowner Tanya Bradley says tearing down the properties is the best course of action.
"The homes that need to be demolished, I'm happy to know that they're going to take them down," said Bradley who has been living in the area for 15 years.
Bradley says the neighborhood was once full of responsible homeowners, but over the years, her elderly neighbors have either passed away or been forced to leave their homes due to fires. The result is several run down properties becoming an eyesore for those living in the area.
Bradley agrees with the Mayor's plan to tackle blight, but understands that sometimes life circumstances play a role in responsible homeownership.
She encourages anyone struggling to make use of programs designed to offer assistance with home upkeep:
- Paint Your Heart Out has given exterior facelifts to over 1,700 homes in 30 years. The homes are professionally painted by professional contractors. To learn more, call 318-673-7528 or stop by the office at 401 Texas Street Suite 329. Click here for an application.
- Caddo Community Action Agency's Weatherization Assistance Program helps provide insulation to sustain homes, insure them against harsh weather conditions, and reduce the impact of higher fuel costs to low-income families who reside in Caddo, Lincoln, and Rapides parishes.
This program provides:
- Weatherization
- Home repairs and upgrades
Weatherization activities may include installing insulation, caulking, installing storm windows, weather-stripping and other improvements to conserve energy. Click here to learn more.
Next, Property Standards will ensure that those properties’ ownership has not changed.
If it hasn’t demolition will begin within 30 days.
Once demolished Property Standards will assess the costs involved, and the City will issue a lien against the property.
Property Standards has been instructed to take an aggressive approach when it comes to addressing blight by issuing citations and having violators appear in Environmental Court.
Here is a full list of the properties marked for demolition:
4219 Youree Dr
214 Merrick St
148 Lister St
1313 Centenary Bl
4741 McDaniel Dr
3916 Mayfield St
4141 Ester St
3880 Doris St
4154 Melon St
4139 Henry St
7107 Burlingame Bl
2532 Merwin St
2550 Merwin St
3127 Dupont St
2750 W College St
3501 Darien St
3301 Judson St
2719 Anna St
1516 Myrtle St
1844 Poland St
936 Portland Av
1418 Portland Av
1700 Portland Av
1704 Portland Av
1828 St John St
1539 Arlington Av
2002 Talbot St
3271 Marjorie St
2166 Freddie St
1621 Martin L King Dr
1748 Midway St
1633 Oakdale St
1541 Belwood St
4017 Joplin Av
1327 Summers St