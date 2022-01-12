SHREVEPORT, La- In an interview with KTBS today at Government Plaza, Mayor Adrian Perkins addressed some of the criticism of his administration's Universal Basic Income Pilot Program. The program will randomly select 110 families from a pool of applicants to receive $660 per month over the next year.
In response to criticism, Perkins says the outcome they're looking for "is to dispel a lot of myths...right now if you talk to the American people there's a lot of myths and misconceptions that people at a lower or moderate income will be irresponsible if you gave them direct dollars."
Perkin's added that his passion for this program comes from his experiences growing up. He said, "I grew up in a low income family, my mother raised me and my three older brothers. She is one of the most responsible people I know with finances...raising a household of four on $30,000 a year."
Perkins hopes that once this pilot program ends, he hopes for it to continue into the years to come.