Mayor Tom Arceneaux gives an update on a new baseball stadium potentially coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Back in October Mayor of Shreveport Adrian Perkins announced baseball was coming back to the fairgrounds. Perkins also announced that the city would partner with REV Entertainment, based out of Arlington, Tx to build a new stadium for a new team.
Current Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux has been in communication with REV Entertainment. An independent league team is most likely to make it's way to Shreveport but there are slim chances a minor league team could call the new stadium home.
According to Arceneaux, REV Entertainment is in the planning phase and the city is in the feasibility phase. The project requires significant public investment and Shreveport is looking for where that public investment would come from. The city is leaning towards public private partnerships.
"The question is, do we have the wherewithal and do the projections indicate that we would be able to do it. So we have a very cooperative relationship with Rev. They have done some additional work. We're well beyond one PowerPoint slide down. And as a result of that, it is very intriguing to me and we're trying to work to see if it's something that we're able to do. But we're a long way away from being able to say one way or another," said Arceneaux.
REV Entertainment has been to Shreveport to speak with community groups and has plans to use the new stadium as a multi-use venue.
You can give your input here on how you would like the stadium to look.