SHREVEPORT, La - Mayor Adrian Perkins held a press conference on Thursday and called the actions of the Minneapolis officers unacceptable.
Perkins was referring to the officers involved in the death of Greg Floyd during a recent arrest in Minnesota.
He said he considers the mayor to be his friend.
"In the words of my friend and my fellow mayor in Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, " Perkins said. 'The actions of those officers in Minneapolis were completely unacceptable. A police officer's duty is to protect and serve.'"
Perkins said the actions lacked an element of humanity.
He said it was painful to watch someone cry out for help and have a knee placed on their neck for over five minutes.
Police Chief Ben Raymond said the actions were disturbing and it erodes the trust that people place in officers.
"And to clarify the position of the Shreveport Police Department, I was an instructor at the police academy," Raymond said. And I taught the use of force and defensive tactics as part of my daily duties during that time."
Raymond echoed Perkins thoughts and called it unacceptable.
"I've never been taught nor do I believe that placing the knee on the back of somebody's neck for an extended period of time is an acceptable and justifiable use except in deadly force," Raymond said.