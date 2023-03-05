Marshall, Texas - Remember in school when the principal threatened to put things on your “permanent record?” and how scared we were of it! Well, join the fun at Memorial City Hall on March 11 at 7:30 p.m. for Pat Hazell’s “Permanent Record” as he unlocks the vault to his permanent record and shares through his own special brand of humor those things that shaped who we became.
Tickets for this performance are available here or by calling the MCH Box Office at 903-934-7992.
Pat Hazell was a writer for the hit TV show “Seinfeld” and due to popular demand is coming back to Marshall with his one-man show “Permanent Record”.
Pat goes in search of his own permanent record in a confessional night of humor, heart and humanity. Hazell hired an opposition research company to investigate his past and is now forced to defend himself.
Pat opens the vault to his faults, foibles and foul play to turn a stroll down Memory Lane into a high-speed chase down Memory Highway.
If you can’t laugh at yourself, why not laugh at him?