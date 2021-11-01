BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City Police Department Special Operations Services hosted a Media Day on Monday.
It was held at the Bossier City Police and Fire Training Center in Bossier. There was static displays of the all their tactical vehicles and equipment.
They had simulated dynamic entries and explanations. They had a review of their medical assets and held a shoot don't shoot scenario for guests to participate in.
Lt. Bart Cavanaugh showed us how they use some their equipment.
Lt. Cavanaugh also said he believes it is important for the media and citizens to know what tools they have at their disposal and to understand how they can do a better job in protecting them.