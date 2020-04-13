SHREVEPORT, La - Volunteers showed their love and appreciation Monday evening for the medical staff at Ochsner-LSU Health Science Center.
A convoy of cars lined up on Woodrow Street and Kings Highway while blowing their horns and displaying 'thank you' signs. Children waved to employees entering the hospital to begin their shift.
The idea came from Melissa Harris after hearing how physically and mentally fatigued medical workers have been during the COVID-19 outbreak. Harris says, she posted her idea on social media and the response was overwhelmingly supportive.
Originally her idea was to support only one hospital, but she quickly changed her mind.
"Well, then I started thinking we don't need to just do it for one hospital," Harris said. "So, I just thought that I'd put something out on Facebook and see if we can do all of the hospitals here in Shreveport-Bossier."
Harris says she plans to continue the convoys for the next few weeks. And she is appreciative of the support provided by the power of social media.