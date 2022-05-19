SHREVEPORT, La.-- Survivors laced up their shoes and headed outdoors. Cancer survivors are gearing up for the inaugural Walkathon being held on Saturday June 4, 2022.
LSU Shreveport is putting on the event.
The event is led by a group of LSU Health Shreveport students in partnership with Feist- Weiller Cancer Center and the LSU Health Shreveport Office of Institutional Wellness.
Students took action after seeing a need in the community for an event that raises awareness about cancer survivorship programs and also gives survivors, along with the community, an opportunity to practice healthy lifestyle habits.
The event stars is from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and will be held in conjunction with National Cancer Survivors Day. Walkathon participants will complete four laps around the quarter-mile walking path on the LSU Health Shreveport campus. Teams of three will be formed to include one cancer survivor, one LSU Health Shreveport student, and one LSU Health Shreveport faculty, staff, or community member.
Beyond just participating in the event cancer survivors are invited to a bi-monthly cancer survivorship walking group to support one another in meeting exercise and health goals. This walking group meets at 5:15 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month at Betty Virginia Park.
To learn more and register for the 2022 Cancer Survivorship Walkathon, visit lsuhsfoundation.org/survivorship- walkathon. Registration closes on May 25 and is free for cancer survivors and students. Anyone interested in cheering on the survivors without participating in the walk are also welcome.