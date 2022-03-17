SHREVEPORT, La. - Local medical students will be shaving their heads on Thursday for a good cause. It's all part of an annual fundraiser hosted by the local chapter of the St. Baldrick's Foundation.
Each year, students, faculty and community members pledge to “Geaux Bald” to bring awareness and raise funds for childhood cancer research. The LSUHS Geaux Bald Chapter of St. Baldrick’s Foundation organize multiple fundraising activities throughout the year, with Shave Day being one of the most visible signs of their commitment to the worthy cause of childhood cancer.
We got a little preview on KTBS 3 First News. The real deal begins at noon in the LSU Health Shreveport BRI Atrium.
St. Baldrick’s Foundation is the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research grants, which saves lives by searching for cures. During this Thursday’s event, volunteers will shave or cut their hair to be donated, in addition to an online raffle, free food and live music. With donations being drastically decreased due to the pandemic, The LSUHS Geaux Bald Chapter hopes to exceed their previous year’s record by raising $70,000 this year.