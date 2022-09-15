Medical virtual reality company recruited to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Next, a division of BRF, announced the recruitment of California-based BioflightVR to Shreveport. BioflightVR is a virtual reality (VR) medical training company that offers VR training for a variety of medical procedures. Its programs are currently used by hospitals, universities and medical device companies.
With a team of doctors, content developers and programmers, BioflightVR develops medically accurate VR, mobile and web-based education and training simulations. The Bioflight Platform allows patients, doctors, medical students and medical equipment users to train on processes and skills needed for medical device use, ambulatory care and surgical procedures. By using VR, along with the proprietary platform and mobile APP, organizations can save time and money needed for live training and simulations.
The company will release its first commercially available product in the coming weeks. BioflightVR’s CareXR is a program intended for surgical teams to educate and train parents and caregivers on at-home, post-clinic handling of children’s needs like feeding tubes, tracheostomy tubes, peripherally inserted central catheters and more.
“Shreveport is a healthcare hub as well as a center for medical education. As a company that is focused on medical training, particularly pediatric medical training, those are two important factors for us in locating in Shreveport,” said Rik Shorten, cofounder of BioflightVR. “Access to graduates of BRF’s Digital Media Institute is also key. As a growing company, finding new talent trained in virtual reality is integral, and DMI provides a trained pipeline of digital media professionals that are ready to help our business grow.”
Financial analysts at BRF’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP) performed the due diligence to help bring this expansion to reality. BioflightVR has hired initial staff members at its Shreveport location at Cohab, a collaborative workspace for startups and entrepreneurs, and plans to add 15 jobs in Shreveport over the next three years with an average annual salary of $65,000.
BioflightVR plans to take advantage of the Digital Interactive Media and Software Program administered by Louisiana Economic Development, which provides a payroll tax credit for in-state labor and other qualified expenses. The company will continue to maintain offices in Santa Monica, Ca., and Akron, Ohio.
“BioflightVR fits right in with two strong suits of Shreveport-Bossier’s economy – healthcare and technology,” said John F. George Jr., M.D., BRF President and CEO. “Their innovative products and services are already having an impact at healthcare settings across the country, and we look forward to seeing them succeed in Shreveport and in Louisiana.”
BRF launched Shreveport Next to recruit growing small to mid-sized businesses from across the country to the Shreveport-Bossier area, diversifying the region’s business base and bringing new jobs, taxable property, payroll and revenue to Northwest Louisiana. Since August 2020, Shreveport Next has met with over 200 company executives that previously were not considering expansion into Northwest Louisiana.
“Recruitment is a team effort. This company wouldn’t be located in Shreveport today without the support of BRF’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program and Digital Media Institute,” said Ryan Culp, Director of Shreveport Next. “BioflightVR’s expansion to Shreveport shows that our city with its unique economy, particularly as a medical and technology hub, is an attractive place to do business.” To learn more about BioflightVR, click here .