SRO

School starts for some 23,000 kiddos here in Bossier Parish on Thursday, and Bossier Parish School Resource Officers are ready to serve and protect at every school campus in the parish. 

“Having a fully-trained law enforcement officer serving at our schools and having a marked patrol unit at each of our schools is a huge deterrent to crime,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington.  “I am so proud of the incredible job our SROs do for the security of the students, staff, and visitors.  This is one more reason Bossier Parish remains one of the best places to live.   Having our parents, teachers and students feel safe at school is essential to providing the utmost learning environment.” 

All SROs are P.O.S.T.-certified commissioned deputies serving with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.  The 46 deputies for the 2020-2021 school year are assigned:

  • 22 SROs at our elementary schools
  • 6 SROs at the middle schools
  • 15 SROs at the high/alternative schools
  • 3 SRO administrators/supervisors

High Schools:

Airline - SRO Tim Burr

Airline – SRO Michael DeSilva

Airline - SRO Travis Orr

Benton - SRO Chad Gauthier

Benton - SRO Brandon Long

Benton – SRO James Lonadier

Bossier – SRO Charles Null

Bossier – SRO Josh Cagle & K-9 “Mia”

Haughton - SRO Dusty Crenshaw

Haughton - SRO John Brunson

Plain Dealing (K-12) - SRO Dustin Dennis

Parkway - SRO Craig Oberlander

Parkway – SRO David Fox

Butler Educational Complex - SRO Adam Edwards

BPSTIL/ Tech. School - SRO Greg Ebarb

Middle Schools:

Benton - SRO Jeremy Johnston

Cope - SRO Matt Guerrero

Elm Grove - SRO Steven Phillips

Greenacres - SRO Skip Orgeron

Haughton - SRO Greg Barnard

Rusheon - SRO Brad Virgillito

Elementary Schools:

Apollo - SRO Rebecca Preibus

Benton (PK-5) - SRO Shannon Butler

Benton Intermediate (5-6) - SRO Michael Pierce

Bellaire - SRO Anthony Hinderberger

Bossier - SRO Dedric Williams

Central Park - SRO Joshua Pike

Curtis - SRO Revis Gay

Elm Grove - SRO Paul Hopkins

Haughton - SRO Cedric Payne

Kerr - SRO Roy Rawls

Kingston - SRO Mike Almond

Legacy - SRO Sarah Laurent

Meadowview - SRO Marissa Townsend

Plantation Park - SRO Daryl Brown

Platt - SRO Thomas Delrie

Princeton - SRO Dillon Lopez

Providence Classical Academy - SRO Chris Slopak

Stockwell - SRO Tonya Boughton

Sun City - SRO Jonathon Stiles

T.L. Rodes -SRO Daniel Golden

Waller - SRO Rusty Shoemake

W.T. Lewis - SRO Bobby Owens

Administration/Supervisors:

Director of Security - Capt. Adam Johnson

Supervisor (Area 1-North) - Sgt. Lane Tuggle

Supervisor (Area 2-South) - Sgt. Harlan Dredge

Additionally, Deputy Russell Bridges serves as the Transport Deputy to support the SROs.

SROs w/names
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments