SHREVEPORT, La.-In partnership with the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, members of the Divine Nine, a collective of Black Greek-lettered organizations, gathered in the parking lot of Remington College for a "Stroll to the Polls" event aimed at encouraging early voting in Shreveport.
The event featured food, entertainment and fellowship as a way to highlight the secondary early voting location at Shreve Memorial Library.
It was dedicated as an early voting location in an attempt to provide more access to voting in Caddo Parish.
Billy Anderson, a coordinator for North Louisiana division of the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice said "The power coalition, and several others worked to get this second early voting location, so we want to make sure that everybody in Shreveport knows about it."
The founders of the Divine Nine organizations, many of which were founded over 100 years ago, were champions for voting rights during a time when African Americans did not have many rights as U.S. citizens.
"All of our divine nine organizations have been putting in the work across the country to make sure our members and minorities are getting out to vote," R.J. Johnson, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and the chairman of the "Stroll to the Poll" event.
Today, local members of the organizations work to be examples for the community and continue the legacy of being a champion for democracy.
The event received a special visit from the 35th President of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Donna Jones Anderson, who is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.