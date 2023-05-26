Memorial Day weekend camping tips

DOYLINE, La. - It's going to be a busy weekend for Louisiana State Parks. Lake Bistineau State Park is gearing up to host as many as a thousand campers this Memorial Day weekend.
Park Manager Paul Florence recommends that campers get to the campground as early as possible on Friday due to the large crowd that's expected. The same goes for making reservations. It's best to reserve a spot as early as possible. There are always cancellations, so if you are looking for a last-minute campsite call 318-745-3503.
If you plan to camp with an RV, Florence says, "Whether you're driving a motorhome or you're towing a camping trailer, you want to do basic steps like check the condition of your tires, the air pressure inside your tires to make sure that they're adequate and rated for what the factory says they're supposed to be. Make sure you check your trailer lights or your turn signals to make sure all that is operational. Check your safety chains, and your receiver and hitch."
When it comes to tent camping, if it's an old tent make sure it has all its pieces, there are no holes, and the zipper works before you get to the campsite.
When you settle into your campsite be sure to keep your food contained and inside because animals will get into your food. If you plan on using a campfire to cook your food, you need to use the right fluid. Charcoal starter is the best option. Do not use gasoline, Florence says it's the number one cause of campfire accidents.
It's also important to keep your kids safe at the parks. Florence says, "Watch your kids and this park alone has 946 acres of property. You want to make sure that you know where they are at all times because it's very easy to take the wrong trail or to get off trail and not know where you."
Pets are allowed wherever people are, but they must be on leashes.
Click here to make a reservation at Lake Bistineau.