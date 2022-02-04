SHREVEPORT, La. — The tragic suicide of former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst, stunned the world. Kryst, 30, who was also a lawyer and “Extra” correspondent, left behind a highly successful life by jumping off a 30-story building in New York City.
Kryst’s mother spoke out yesterday, saying her daughter suffered from high functioning depression. She said Kryst hid her mental health issues from everyone.
So, what is high functioning depression? When we think of depression, the traditional image is a person who stays in bed all day, cries all the time, and has no energy to do even the most ordinary tasks. While that is a form of depression, it is not the only one. People who are highly successful and high functioning can also suffer from depression.
Dr. Yalda Safai, a psychiatrist and ABC News contributor, says high functioning depression can be dangerous, because people who are highly successful often do not believe they could have depression. And others do not believe it either.
“That's the one of the major problems. Not only do they not believe they have depression, do they not believe they meet the criteria for major depression, because ‘Look, I'm going to work every day, I'm making money, I'm highly successful. How could I be depressed?’” Safai explained. “And in addition to that, people around them also don't believe they have depression. A lot of times, I've heard from patients that they've disclosed that they're struggling to friends and family, and nobody believes them, because they're so functional, because they're so successful.”
So people with high functioning depression often do not get the help they need until it is too late.
Kryst joins a long list of high profile people whose high functioning depression tragically ended in suicide. Safai says Kryst, Kate Spade, Alexander McQueen and Robin Williams are all perfect examples of what high functioning depression is.
“These people are incredibly successful, famous, rich. To the outside world, they are on top of the world. They've already achieved everything that we all aspire to achieve. Yet they have been battling with depression their entire lives,” Safai said. “It does not matter whether you're successful, rich or famous. Mental illness does not discriminate. And I think it's incredibly dangerous when a person is high functioning and depressed at the same time, because like I said, those people are least likely to seek help.”
If you are struggling with depression, or think you might be, please seek out a mental health counselor. And if someone tells you they are suffering from depression, regardless of their outside success, believe them. And assist them in finding the help they need.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK. That’s 1-800-273-8255.