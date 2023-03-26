BOSSIER CITY, LA – The third annual Millie Mattered Walk to bring awareness to the drug epidemic that’s growing in Louisiana took place at Walker Place Park to honor those who have died from drug overdoses, and specifically fentanyl poisonings in Louisiana.
It’s a growing movement, the largest of it’s kind in the nation, that aims to spotlight harm reduction for people experiencing drug addiction, or for anyone who might accidentally consume tampered drugs.
Founder Lilly Harvey who’s daughter, Millie Harvey, died of a fentanyl poisoning in 2017 started this community for people grieving their loved ones they’ve lost to drug overdoses. Since 2020, she’s been teaming up with community members and members of the Louisiana Senate to pass Millie’s Law, Senate Bill 315, that made heroin and fentanyl distribution a crime of violence. They’re lobbying again this year for stiffer penalties for dealers.
They partnered up with many health providers across the state to distribute free Narcan and Fentanyl test strips, so that anyone can have the tools they need to help someone encountering an overdose.
The organization plans to march on Washington in September of this year.