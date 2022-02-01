SHREVEPORT, La. — Following the suicide of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, mental health is once again in the spotlight.
Mental health issues plague our society, and experts say the pandemic has only intensified the crisis.
So, what is the medical community doing to combat the problem? If you have been to your primary care physician lately, along with insurance and personal information forms, you may have filled out mental health questionnaires, as well.
Primary care doctors can be the first line of defense for those battling mental health concerns. They screen for depression and anxiety, and are trained to probe deeper into anything that could be related. Things like weight loss, chronic headaches, sleep issues and constant fatigue can signal a crisis.
Dr. Cara Permenter, a primary care doctor with Christus Shreveport-Bossier, says women are more likely to be screened than men.
“We screen all new mothers. They're getting screened at their OB appointments, they're getting screened at their pediatrician appointments with the newborn. There's a lot of different avenues that we look for that in women,” said Permenter. “I do feel like men, the male population in our society may not get screened as much, because they also don't go to physicians as much. So, you do miss that avenue with your male patients sometimes.”
Permenter says when a patient talks of being depressed, doctors will often ask about suicidal ideation. While depression can definitely trigger harmful behavior, sometimes red flags come in different forms.
“With depression, patients lose the ability or the ‘want’ to do something like that. It's more of a passive ideation,” she said. “So there's other things we would look for— signs of impulsivity, and signs of worsening anxiety, and cycling of moods, going between super happy and super sad, back and forth. Those can be a sign that there's some hormone instability in the brain. And it's not when those patients are depressed, but when they're on their high energy spells, that it's more dangerous for them.”
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK. That’s 1-800-273-8255.