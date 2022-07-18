Suicide prevention lifeline officially transitions to 3-digit number

SHREVEPORT, La.- The national suicide prevention lifeline made its transition to a 3-digit number over the weekend. Suicide is the third leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34 in the state of Louisiana.
The goal of the 3-digit number is to reach people faster, by getting a quicker response, and people being able to dial faster.
The new number is 9-8-8, and it is available in every state. This new line received over 400 million dollars in federal funding, and through those funds the hope is that when people in a crisis, call, they will be transferred to a local mental health professional.
We spoke with mental health doctor, Dr. Doreen Marshall, vice president of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, on why speaking with someone local makes a big difference when saving a life, "local crisis centers often know who their mental health providers are and who they can refer to in those instances. That’s the benefit of having those calls picked up locally, the person whos receiving the call knows the local resources and knows the landscapes of mental health services within that area."
The lifeline is available for any mental health crisis, and open 24/7.