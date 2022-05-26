SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The tragedy in Uvalde has a lot of people anxious or even scared. This includes children who have likely seen news reports or heard about the events from their peers.
So, how can parents know if their child is struggling?
Dr. Elena Mikalsen, chief of pediatric psychology at The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio, says there are some signs to look out for.
“One of the things we look for is how are they sleeping,” she said. “So, if your child suddenly starts having nightmares, if they're not able to fall asleep, that's kind of a red flag that they're struggling.”
If a child is no longer enjoying normal activities, like playing outside or with friends and chooses to hide in his or her room, that is also a red flag.
So, if your child is struggling, what should you do? Mikalsen says you should ask children what they have heard and what they are feeling.
“We'd rather always that children have a chance to discuss anything on the news with their parents, rather than get some sort of misinformation from their peers,” she said. “So, we'd like for them to have discussions with teachers, with parents with school counselors, with any kind of positive role model that can clarify any questions they may have. Now, of course, parents should take into account their children's age, their developmental level, any kind of mental health problems they may have.”
If the child’s school or district is taking measures to keep kids safe, giving them that information can be reassuring. And parents should not have the television on 24/7, providing a constant loop of tragic stories which can traumatize children. This continues to feed their anxiety.
Mikalsen adds that if the child continues to struggle for three months or more, parents should consider seeking the help of a mental health professional.