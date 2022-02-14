MINDEN, La. - The Minden St. Jude Auction wrapped up this weekend after four days of raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.
This year’s event was called The Greatest Show on Earth: Cure One, Cure All and it did not disappoint.
Last year, despite COVID restrictions, the auction raised a record $1.6 million. This year, they not only set a new record, they shattered it by raising $2,415,317.
The Minden community is so giving, St. Jude recognizes the town as the most giving in the country based on money given per capita.