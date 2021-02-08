MINDEN, La. - Minden did not disappoint. The Minden St. Jude Auction raised $1,605,399 over four days for the children of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. That's quite impressive considering we're in the middle of a pandemic.
The auction, in its adapted virtual-only format, was available to watch/listen/stream/bid via KASO/KBEF, Suddenlink, and, of course, via the website at mindenstjude.com. A team of socially distanced volunteers took pledges.
You can still donate to St. Jude. Click here for details.