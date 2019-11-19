SHREVEPORT, La. - Another 3 Minute Smile winner toured KTBS 3's newsroom and studio!
This week's winner Jacob Strickland brought his family to KTBS 3 to meet the staff before his big challenge on Thursday at Sci-Port Discovery Center.
Jacob is eight years old, and he is home schooled. He told KTBS 3 what he'd like to win, but we won't announce that until Thursday evening.
Thank you to this week's sponsor ACT-UP Test Prep!
Be sure to register your child for next week's pick for 3 Minute Smile.
Related Content-- KTBS 3 selects this week's 3 Minute Smile winner