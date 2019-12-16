SHREVEPORT, La - Miss Louisiana 2019, Meagan Crews, has made it through night one of the Miss America preliminaries. She sent a message back home to Louisiana last night thanking her supporters and promising to make her home state proud.
Crews, a native of Bossier City, studies marketing and advertising design at Louisiana State University in Shreveport. Following graduation, Meagan plans to pursue a Juris Doctorate. While at LSUS Meagan has been very active in the Student Government Association serving most recently as SGA President. She also has leadership roles in the Northwest Louisiana’s YWCA LEAD Program, Bossier Parish’s Step Forward Program for Elementary Literacy and the Northwest LA YWCA. Meagan was Miss Louisiana’s Outstanding Teen in 2014 and now travels acting as spokesperson for numerous organizations.
Round two of the Miss America preliminaries continue Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST.
We're wishing Crews best of luck!