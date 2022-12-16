BOSSIER CITY, La.-Louisiana’s Gaming Commission approved the sale of the abandoned Bossier City Diamond Jacks Casino to Foundation Gaming Thursday, setting the stage for a nearly $200 million renovation that the owners say will bring the property back to life.
“This is a day we’ve been waiting for a long time,” Gaming Commission Chairman Ronnie Johns said. “Foundation has an impressive plan.”
Foundation Gaming plans to open its new property, which will be the first land-based casino in the Shreveport-Bossier City market, by Dec. 2024 with demolition to begin early next year.
“We’ve put together what we believe will be a great project for the market and for the community,” said Greg Guida, Foundation’s co-chief executive officer.
The new owners – Foundation is operated by five partners – said the company will rebrand the 26-acre property with a new name, which hasn’t been determined.
Plans for the new property include new hotel rooms, and outdoor pool, retail shops and a spa and fitness center.