Carmens Diamond Jacks pkg 10pm

BOSSIER CITY, La.-Louisiana’s Gaming Commission approved the sale of the abandoned Bossier City Diamond Jacks Casino to Foundation Gaming Thursday, setting the stage for a nearly $200 million renovation that the owners say will bring the property back to life.

DIAMOND JACKS PROPOSED EXTERIOR RENDERING

“This is a day we’ve been waiting for a long time,” Gaming Commission Chairman Ronnie Johns said. “Foundation has an impressive plan.”

DIAMOND JACKS PROPOSED INTERIOR RENDERING MAIN ENTRANCE

Foundation Gaming plans to open its new property, which will be the first land-based casino in the Shreveport-Bossier City market, by Dec. 2024 with demolition to begin early next year.

“We’ve put together what we believe will be a great project for the market and for the community,” said Greg Guida, Foundation’s co-chief executive officer.

DIAMOND JACKS PROPOSED WESTERN SIDE OF SITE

The new owners – Foundation is operated by five partners – said the company will rebrand the 26-acre property with a new name, which hasn’t been determined.

DIAMOND JACK'S PROPOSED EASTERN SIDE OF THE SITE

Plans for the new property include new hotel rooms, and outdoor pool, retail shops and a spa and fitness center. 

Report a typo on this article
1
0
0
0
0