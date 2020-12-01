SHREVEPORT, La. - The increase in violent crime in Shreveport prompted another neighborhood walk led by Mayor Adrian Perkins, Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor and Chief Ben Raymond in the Martin Luther King area.
“I like that what he did, walking the street like that,” said resident Gary Cotton. “They need to do more often.”
Another resident, Frances Clinton, chimed in on the visit after having a conversation with Perkins.
“It kind of made me feel pleased and at ease to have them outside in our neighborhood,” said Clinton.
Tuesday, MLK resident spoke with Perkins, Raymond and Taylor. The goal was to strengthen community relationships and give them resources.
“I'm a military guy, you lead from the front whenever there is a big, big problem,” said Perkins. “And with crime in our city by leading from the front, I’m going to get out, I’m going to walk with my officers, I’m going to talk to people and let them know that the citizens of this community play just as critical of a role in us reducing crime.”
Raymond noted that crime in the MLK neighborhood has had an uptick.
“If we could intervene and prevent more bloodshed, we’re not being given the opportunity,” said Raymond. “So were just pleading with citizens to work with us, to help us reduce that crime.”
Garry Cotton's lived in Shreveport his entire life and he said he is tired of all the crime.
“It really don't make no sense to me,” said Cotton. “I don't hardly go nowhere, the only time you going to see me, I’m going to be at the house.”
He explained seeing all the crime going on in the area gets to him.
“When the woman and baby got killed, that hurt me. God, what the world is coming to?” said Cotton.
Perkins added he wants everyone to think of our future, meaning the kids.
“These young people are the future of our city,” said Perkins. “So if you’re sitting at home and you see these young people playing and you know something about a crime, or you know a crime is about to happen. I know it is scary but please think about them. Think about hey, how can I keep these young people safe?”
They also handed out information about creating a neighborhood watch program and information for their community liaison officer that can be contacted non-emergency or ongoing issues.
To find out who your community liaison officer is, call 318-673-6950.