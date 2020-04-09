SHREVEPORT, La - Caddo Parish Commission approved funding for a mobile COVID-19 testing unit for under served and rural communities on Thursday.
The mobile testing unit proposal was a result of the commission's partnership with LSU Health Science Center. After discussing community needs, the commission agreed the funding was important for serving those in high density areas and hot spots.
The vehicle was formerly used for mammograms. And now it will be re-purposed for COVID-19 testing specifically.
The amount of funding, however, was another point of discussion. Eventually, the commission approved two monetary installments totaling $175,000.
KTBS-3 has reached out to both Caddo Parish Commission and LSU Health Science Center. But there have been no specific start dates provided regarding the mobile testing units.