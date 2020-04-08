SHREVEPORT, La - A partnership between LSU Health Science Center and Caddo Parish Commission has produced plans for a mobile unit for COVID-19 testing in under served and rural communities.
Mayor Adrian Perkins made a plea to citizens about taking the necessary precautions.
"This virus does not care about race or gender or where you live. No one is immune to it. But those underlying conditions are at a higher risk of acquiring this disease. We need everyone to take this very, very seriously," Perkins said.
Steven Jackson, Caddo Parish Commissioner of District 3, says the voting for funding will take place on Thursday. He says the testing vans will prioritize the neighborhoods most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's going to be dictated by the data that the individuals in the health community have," Jackson said.
Dr. Connie Arnold, M.D., professor at LSU Health Science, says the whole process is efficient and easy on those being tested.
"In general, you have to be symptomatic. And so the van can go an test them. The test itself is a very short test. I mean, it doesn't take long to do a nose swab. So, you can do an area in a couple of hours," Arnold said.