SHREVEPORT, La. - A mobile market is popping up to help give low income families access to healthy and affordable food.
The event is being held on Tuesday from 11:00am – 12:00pm, with a healthy food demonstration at 11:30am. It's hosted by Shreveport Green, in collaboration with MS KICK, at Milam Street Kitchen Incubator Community Kitchen.
Fresh produce will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis and everything will sell for 50 cents a pound, with a limit of 5 pounds. A variety of items will be available such as broccoli, collard, spinach, turnip, mixed and mustard greens. Fresh herbs like parsley, oregano, and mint will also be for sale.
During the market, MS KICK will also host the healthy food demo highlighting one of the featured fresh produce recipes provided by Shreveport Green’s “Eating from the Garden” Cooking Guide. The recipe booklet has tons of fresh produce recipes using products you can grow in the garden seasonally.
MS KICK is located at 1210 Milam St. in Shreveport. For more information visit www.MSKick.org.