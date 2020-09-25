SHREVEPORT, La. - In this time of social distancing, connecting with others is more important than ever. People all over the world are coming together this weekend to observe the Moon and celebrate past, present and future lunar exploration. It's called International Observe the Moon Night.
This weekend will be the BEST time to view the lunar landscape, because the Moon will be half illuminated in its first quarter phase. Viewers will see a stunning landscape of lunar mountains and craters along the line between light and dark – day and night on the Moon.
There’s an extra special treat this weekend. Because of the Moon’s slight apparent wobble in its orbit around the Earth, we will get to peek around the edge of the Moon, glimpsing what’s usually hidden on its far side.
Click here to connect with NASA and get a closer look at what we can expect.