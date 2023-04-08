SHREVEPORT, La. – LSU Shreveport honored 78 students on the Chancellor’s List and 85 additional students that represented each degree program concentration Wednesday at the annual Academic Awards Convocation held in the University Center Theater.
To qualify for the Chancellor’s List, students must have a 3.8 GPA or higher in both the 2022 Spring and 2022 Fall semesters.
Faculty and staff from every program concentration collaborated to select a student to be recognized at Convocation. Students were recognized not only for academic achievement but for robust University or community involvement among other qualifications.
LSUS Chancellor Larry Clark usually relies on his book of Steve Jobs quotes when preparing to speak at the University’s Convocation but joked that he let ChatGPT write his speech instead.
Clark ended up not using the artificial intelligence software to write his speech, going back to the tried and true founder of Apple.
“It’s hard to predict, but when you pursue learning with genuine, inspired curiosity, good things tend to happen,” Clark said as he quoted Jobs in a 2005 commencement address at Stanford. “It’s a mysterious and powerful force, one you should always have on your side.
“Let curiosity guide you.”