SHREVEPORT, La.--On Friday Clinton Johnson III's mother invited KTBS out to her son's grave marker. She says it still doesn't seem real and five months later she's still waiting for answers even an arrest.
Clinton Johnson III or "Three" was killed in October of 2021 in Cedar Grove. The beloved basketball player's murder remains unsolved. Sharen Johnson wants to clear up things that could be holding people back from coming forward and speaking up about what they saw.
"Five months and nobody is saying anything about what happened to my son, I want to clear the airways so if you do want to help you can. My son was not on a stolen bike. If you know anything about my son's murder, come forward and tell what you know," said Johnson.
"Three" was only a sophomore in high school. If you know anything call Shreveport police.