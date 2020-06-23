SHREVEPORT, La - Lauren Simmons gave birth to her baby girl, Celia, just days before the quarantine.
Both she and husband, Derek, have never tested positive for COVID-19.
Simmons says, however, both were aware of other medical complications for the pregnancy prior to the pandemic.
"This was a tough pregnancy anyway," Simmons said. "And we weren't sure how things were going to pan out. So, it's been emotional. We're grateful that she's well."
Dr. Caitlin Busada, M.D., Ochsner-LSU Health and Science Center, says she recently delivered a baby after the mother tested positive for COVID-19.
"She was a young female who was intubated on a ventilator," Busada said. "And the mother had o be brought down with all of that equipment and all of that machinery."
In an effort to protect herself and the baby, Busada says she wore PPE and and performed a C-section.
She says the mother was then sent back to ICU for a short period of time. Busada says after medical observation, the mother was reunited with her new -born child and discharged from the hospital.
Busada says she's never seen a case where a mother has infected her baby with the virus during childbirth.