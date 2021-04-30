AUSTIN, Texas – Katie Andrade of Mount Pleasant has been appointed to the Texas State Board of Social Worker Examiners by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The board is responsible for regulating the practice of social work in Texas.
Andrade is a licensed master’s social worker at Titus Regional Medical Center and a member of the National Association of Social Workers and the National Society of Leadership and Success.
Her appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. If confirmed her term will expire on Feb. 1, 2027