AUSTIN – Katie Andrade was appointed to the Texas State Board of Social Worker Examiners by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The board is responsible for regulating the practice of social work in Texas.
The Mt. Pleasant resident is a Licensed Master’s Social Worker at Titus Regional Medical Center and a member of the National Association of Social Workers and the National Society of Leadership and Success. She is a former member of the Texas A&M University – Commerce Honor Society and previously interned in the Master’s Social Workers Program with Communities in Schools. Andrade received both a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Social Work from Texas A&M University – Commerce.
Her appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. If confirmed her term is set to last until February 1st, 2027