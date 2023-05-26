SHREVEPORT, La. -- An illness has forced one of this weekend's Mudbug Madness Festival headline entertainers to pull out.
Sammy Kershaw was scheduled to take the stage at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. However, he cancelled on Friday because he is sick, festival Chairwoman Terri Mathews said.
The '90s country group Ricochet will take his spot, Mathews said.
The 39th annual SWEPCO Mudbug Madness Festival got underway Friday and will run through Sunday night. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Admission is $10. Children under 12 and anyone with a military ID get in free.
Mudbug Madness will feature two performing stages, Kids on the Bayou stage and activities, food and art vendors, crawfish eating contests, and much more.
For more information on this weekend's entertainment and activities line-up, click here.