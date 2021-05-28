SHREVEPORT, La. - After a year's hiatus due to COVID-19, the 37th Annual Mudbug Madness Festival will return this Memorial Day weekend, May 28-30, in Shreveport's Festival Plaza. The festival will run from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. each day. Friday there is no charge until 5 p.m. After 5 p.m on Friday, admission is $6.00 through the rest of the festival. Children under seven are free, and anyone with a military ID will receive free admission as well.
Mudbug Madness 37 will feature two performing stages, Kids on the Bayou Stage and activities, artisan booths, food vendors, crawfish eating contests, festival souvenirs, a Cornhole Tournament and Challenge and plenty of cold beverages and boiled crawfish.
There will also be performances by CJ Chenier, Bag O Donuts, Sister Hazel, Seratones, Geno and Gerard Delafose, Willie Jones, Gregg Martinez, Chubby Carrier, Wayne Toups, Southern Roots, Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas and country group, Parish County Line.
Kids on the Bayou will feature magicians, dancers, karate demonstrations and youth bands. There will also be a Rock Wall, hands-on art activities in grab and go bags, food and artist vendors and Bricks Kids Lego tent.
Special events will include the popular Celebrity Crawfish Eating Contest opening day at noon, the crowd-thrilling Men's Crawfish Eating Contest Saturday at 1 p.m., Crawfish Calling Contest Saturday at 4:15 p.m. and the Women's Crawfish Eating Contest Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
For more information on Mudbug Madness, please visit www.mudbugmadness.com.