SHREVEPORT, La- Over the weekend, Shreveport City Jail and Caddo Correctional Center posted multiple arrests made involving guns. The majority of the gun related arrests included convicted felons possessing a gun or a person having a stolen gun.
Between Friday and Saturday, KTBS counted at least 35 people who were arrested for illegal possession of a gun or a stolen gun. That does not count people arrested with guns that were not stolen. KTBS will share official numbers on how many guns were confiscated and how many were arrested once the Shreveport Police Department releases a statement.
KTBS reached out to SPD on Monday for comment, but was told SPD Chief Ben Raymond will comment on the weekend joint operations on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
However, last month Raymond said SPD was forming a Violent Crimes Abatement Team. It is a combination of law enforcement agencies in Northwest Louisiana. VCAT will use technology and police work to take violent gun offenders off the streets. He slated their work to start around this time, early June. Tuesday's press conference will confirm if this is the work of VCAT.
Donzell Hughes, a local pastor who started the Please Stop the Killing movement, commented on the work of local law enforcement over the weekend.
"Anytime you get guns off the streets, that's a good thing," said Hughes. "Because hopefully the more guns off the streets, the less crime and the less violence will take place. I do want to say to law enforcement: don't get discouraged. Just keep going. Just keep doing the best you can, you know, and again, build that trust between law enforcement and the community."