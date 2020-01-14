Munchin' for the Monument Jan 14, 2020 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sandra Franks joins us this morning to tell us about a fundraiser for the Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sandra Franks Veteran Fundraiser Monument Munchin For The Monument Munch Load comments 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth +3 Caddo faring better after reforms to Industry Tax Exemption Program +2 Viral video shows unsanitary conditions at Shreveport restaurant One year later: Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins reflects on his first year +12 A year in the Ark-La-Tex: KTBS looks back at 2019 +3 Local doctor performs free PRK +5 Hoarding problem on Cross Lake leaves neighbor fuming Events Browse Today's events Submit Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list on the site, submit it now! Go to form Loading... Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles11 arrested in human trafficking detailNaked woman in firefighter's bed prompts SFD investigationModerate risk of severe storms for late Friday3 dead in ArkLaTex from powerful stormsPrepare now for possible severe weather this weekendThree dead in Louisiana as severe storms sweep southern USDrew Brees, Walk-On's featured in season premiere of Undercover BossWould-be thieves target several ATMs overnight in ShreveportViral video shows unsanitary conditions at Shreveport restaurantBenton police officer shocked while monitoring downed lines Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Online Poll What type of New Year’s Resolution will you be making? You voted: Save money Live a healthier lifestyle Improve work performance Improve relationships Other I don't make resolutions Vote View Results Back