SHREVEPORT. La. - Three people were arrested in Shreveport following several drug and firearm busts.
Shreveport police said Stanley Cash was arrested after Marijuana and a firearm were seized from a home on the 200 block of Prospect Street on April 26th. Cash was arrested for possession of Schedule one with intent to distribute.
Several kinds of narcotics along with two assault rifles and two pistols on the 1600 block of Dilg League were also seized last week. The investigation led to the arrest of Dasani Dawson and Cora Burton-Emory. Both suspects were arrested on multiple charges.