HOUSTON, Texas - Houston we have a spacewalk. NASA joined KTBS 3 First News Monday for the latest on Expedition 64.
It is a multi-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). According to NASA, the mission will "include research investigations focused on biology, Earth science, human research, physical sciences and technology, providing the foundation for continuing human spaceflight beyond low-earth orbit to the Moon and Mars."
Within the last week two astronauts Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover have performed two spacewalks as apart of Expedition 64.
Brandi Dean with the Public Affairs Office at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas joined KTBS 3 News Monday morning to talk about Expedition 64.
