NATCHITOCHES, La. – The 25th Natchitoches Jazz and R&B Festival kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. on the Rue Beauport Riverfront.
Gerard Delafose and the Zydeco Gators will open the festival with their combination of traditional Zydeco and high-energy, modern original music.
L. A. Roxx, a glam rock tribute, will close the night with ‘80’s covers and recreations of great “Hair Band” songs.
Mustache Mike’s Italian ice will be serving their flavored frozen ice as the summer heat has begun setting in.
Sweeties Bar-B-Q will be on the riverbank with their famous ribs and more. Daryl “Sweetie” Walker said he will be selling rib and brisket sandwiches, down-home sausage, slabs of ribs and individual ribs.
Rodney Harrington said that tickets are still available online at natchjazzfest.com. Tickets for tonight’s kickoff are only $10.
VIP areas have been gated off with the entire riverbank area open to festival-goers.
There will be four stages, with three on the riverbank and one up on Front Street in newly opened The Venue.
The Natchitoches festival will be presenting 25 bands in total in celebration of its silver or 25th anniversary.
Saturday’s shows begin at noon on the riverbank stages. The Commodores will play at 8:45 p.m. until the close of the festival at 10:15 p.m.