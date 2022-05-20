NATCHITOCHES, La. – A weekend full of music has begun on the riverbank with the Natchitoches Jazz and R&B festival.
The Friday night kickoff featured a glimpse of what is to come Saturday, hosted by Trini Triggs, starting at noon.
Wristbands can be bought online at natchjazzfest.com or in person at the gate on Saturday.
Vietnam Veteran Edwin “Pops” Maldonado from Puerto Rico has attended all 25 years of the festival and said“It’s something I do every year.”
Triggs, the host, said that he performed at the event for years and recently started hosting.
The riverbank amphitheater was full of spectators dancing along to the jazz.
There are numerous vendors, such as Bianca Brown who is selling Scentsy products, along with Czech Out Cooking and Sweeties Bar-B-Q providing food.
The festival is set to start back up on three stages Saturday at noon with The Commodores closing the show.