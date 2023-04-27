Natchitoches Crawfish Boil & Cook-Off

NATCHITOCHES, La. - It's a first of its kind event for the City of Natchitohes, Louisiana.

Patrick Dennis spoke with organizers of the City of Natchitoches Crawfish Cook-Off. The event takes place May 6, 2023 at the Natchitoches Parish Fairgrounds. 

