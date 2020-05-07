SHREVEPORT, La. - Millions will be uniting for National Day of Prayer on Thursday. This year is like no other with the shadow of COVID-19 hanging over the entire world.
National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by Congress, when people are asked to turn to God in prayer and meditation.
Bellaire Baptist Church in Bossier City planned on hosting a National Day of Prayer event along with Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, but because of the stay-at-home order, plans have changed.
Instead, Pastor Randy Harper sent out a prayer video that anyone can join in on from home. It's attached to this article.