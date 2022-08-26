National Dog Day is celebrated Aug. 26 annually and was founded in 2004 by Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert, Animal Rescue Advocate, Conservationist, Dog Trainer and Author, Colleen Paige, also the founder of many other holidays such as National Puppy Day, National Mutt Day, National Cat Day, and National Wildlife Day.
WHY AUGUST 26TH?
The date of Aug. 26 is significant, as it's the date that Colleen's family adopted her first dog "Sheltie" from the local animal shelter, when Colleen was 10 years old.
National Dog Day celebrates all dogs, mixed breed and pure. Our mission is to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year and acknowledges family dogs and dogs that work selflessly each day to save lives, keep us safe and bring comfort. Dogs put their lives on the line every day...for personal protection, for law enforcement, for the disabled, for our freedom and safety by detecting bombs and drugs and pulling victims of tragedy from wreckage, now they're detecting cancer and seizures...things even humans cannot do. NDD was adopted into New York State Legislation in 2013. Read more about it here.
National Dog Day is against any kind of breed ban. "Dogs should not have to lose their lives because of the atrocities they have been forced to endure at the hands of man", says Colleen Paige, founder of National Dog Day.