National Dog Day is celebrated August 26th annually and was founded in 2004 by Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert, Animal Rescue Advocate, Conservationist, Dog Trainer and Author, Colleen Paige, also the founder of many other holidays such as National Puppy Day, National Mutt Day, National Cat Day,
National Wildlife Day and many more philanthropic days to bring attention to the plight of animals around the globe and encourage adoption.
WHY AUGUST 26TH?
The date of August 26th is significant, as it's the date that Colleen's family adopted her first dog "Sheltie" from the local animal shelter, when Colleen was 10 years old.
National Dog Day celebrates all dogs, mixed breed and pure. Our mission is to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year and acknowledges family dogs and dogs that work selflessly each day to save lives, keep us safe and bring comfort.
Send your dog pictures to pics@ktbs.com. We'll be posting a slideshow later in the day.